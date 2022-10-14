WATCH LIVE: Levelland officials hold news conference on Thursday’s fatal crash

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Levelland will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss Thursday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of one and critically injured another City of Levelland Animal Control Officer.

The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth died at the scene. Her partner, Jon Corder, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 38-year-old Crystal Jeanette Goforth, of Levelland, was the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup. Her passenger was 41-year- old Jonathan David Corder, of Smyer. Their vehicle was parked facing North on the Northbound improvised shoulder of U.S. 385.

Another vehicle, a Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup was traveling North in the Northbound lane approaching the rear of the F-150. The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Adrian Lozano, of Sundown. Troopers say the Chevrolet drifted right onto the Northbound improvised shoulder and the front portion of the Chevy crashed into the rear of the Ford.

Goforth died on the scene. Corder was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries.

