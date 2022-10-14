Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WATCH LIVE: Levelland officials hold news conference on Thursday’s fatal crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Levelland will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss Thursday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of one and critically injured another City of Levelland Animal Control Officer.

The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth died at the scene. Her partner, Jon Corder, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 38-year-old Crystal Jeanette Goforth, of Levelland, was the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup. Her passenger was 41-year- old Jonathan David Corder, of Smyer. Their vehicle was parked facing North on the Northbound improvised shoulder of U.S. 385.

Another vehicle, a Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup was traveling North in the Northbound lane approaching the rear of the F-150. The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Adrian Lozano, of Sundown. Troopers say the Chevrolet drifted right onto the Northbound improvised shoulder and the front portion of the Chevy crashed into the rear of the Ford.

Goforth died on the scene. Corder was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

Latest News

Emmanual Nicholas Rosa, 23
Lubbock man indicted on two child pornography charges
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
An 88-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County.
88-year-old dies in Scurry Co. crash
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies