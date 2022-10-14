Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.(WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.

First responders said the worker was alive when he was finally extracted from the metal shredder, but he was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown, and further details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
A bicyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.
Bicyclist killed in South Lubbock crash identified

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Levelland officials hold news conference on Thursday’s fatal crash
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine ‘correct and timely’
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears