2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m.

A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured.

Authorities stated the injuries were not life-threatening, but the two people were taken to UMC for treatment.

LSO and the Shallowater Fire Department are still on scene, investigating the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

