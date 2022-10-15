Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100
Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m.

A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured.

Authorities stated the injuries were not life-threatening, but the two people were taken to UMC for treatment.

LSO and the Shallowater Fire Department are still on scene, investigating the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover
Kaila Riojas died in a crash on her moped.
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped

Latest News

Crash on 19th and Frankford
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Crash involving Seagraves ISD bus on Hwy. 62/82 leaves multiple injured
Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash