3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue.

Police stated one person was moderately injured and another sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until it can be cleared.

