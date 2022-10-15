4-H uses grilling to help kids build relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 2 4-H hosted its second annual Grilling Games on Saturday, using competition to prepare kids for the future.

Kids were judged in five food categories - corn on the cob, pork chops, hamburger patties, and a desert of their choice. The only restriction on the desert was it had to be cooked there on the grill.

Lubbock County 4-H agent Robert Scott says this fits right in with what 4-H is about.

“Anytime we can do a project where it benefits all those areas, we really encourage that project,” Scott said. “The kids learn about food safety, they learn about knife safety, they get together, as far as healthy meats about proteins, nutrition facts in all the meats. So, it just kind of encompasses all those areas.”

It was also a chance for the kids to have a little bit of fun. One contestant, Tatum Westbrook, says she’s spent the last month practicing her grilling skills to make sure today was perfect.

She was nervous going into the award ceremony, but knew what she gained is bigger than any award.

“It’s not about winning at all. It’s about the fun we had because we make friends, we spend time with our loving family, and it’s just a good time to be around,” Westbrook said.

Out of 56 contestants, there were winners in each category for junior, intermediate, and senior levels. The top 10 chefs overall were also recognized.

Kids were judged on appearance of their dish, tenderness, and overall taste.

