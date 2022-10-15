Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.
Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.

State officials said Thomas’ trout surpasses the previous catch-and-release state record of 30 inches set by Ryan Ivy in 2018.

Thomas said she was fishing that day with her husband and their two kids. She said they were having a slow afternoon before hooking the record trout.

The couple said the net they normally use could barely fit the fish.

Officials said the hybrid trout had a circumference of 21 inches and likely weighed between 17-20 pounds.

According to the department, Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho is famous for its blue-ribbon trout fishing and is home to native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Officials said Thomas took a few photos with the record-setting fish before releasing it back into the lake.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Lovington pedestrian killed in crash after surviving rollover
Kaila Riojas died in a crash on her moped.
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped

Latest News

A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Crash on 19th and Frankford
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Crash involving Seagraves ISD bus on Hwy. 62/82 leaves multiple injured