Crash involving Seagraves ISD bus on Hwy. 62/82 leaves multiple injured

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash near Brownfield involving a Seagraves ISD school bus and a truck.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus carrying the school’s band was traveling south. The truck attempted to turn left at David Bailey Road and into the path of the bus. The two vehicles crashed in the roadway.

Authorities stated the driver of the truck was seriously injured. AeroCare arrived at the crash and took the driver to UMC.

The bus driver and the band director also sustained moderate injuries. They were both taken to UMC via ambulance.

DPS officials also said three children were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries. All other students were taken care of by their guardians.

The students had been traveling to the UIL marching contest, according to a Facebook post.

Several agencies and departments responded to the crash including the Terry County Sheriff’s Department, Brownfield Police Department, Terry County EMS crews, Seminole EMS crews, Wolfforth responders, Seagraves responders, the Department of Public Safety, among others.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of the highway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

