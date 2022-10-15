End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14.
Springlake-Earth 54 Anton 6
Farwell 46 Sanford Fritch 3
Seagraves 45 Plains 36
Petersburg 72 Kress 62
Sundown 49 Olton 32
Childress 48 Tulia 15
Seminole 48 Borger 32
Sudan 48 Lockney 21
Idalou 28 Coahoma 16
Friona 55 Dimmitt 14
Plainview 62 Lubbock High 19
Littlefield 39 Stanton 7
New Deal 42 Floydada 7
Snyder 35 Graham 21
Abernathy 40 Roosevelt 21
Garden City 81 Borden County 36
Hermleigh 61 Rotan 16
Bovina 63 Crosbyton 21
Frenship 42 Midland 38
Tahoka 41 Post 20
Hale Center 28 Ralls 13
Denver City 28 Slaton 22
Shallowater 71 Dalhart 39
Caprock 14 Monterey 13
Brownfield 30 Lamesa 22
Happy 78 Kingdom Prep 38
Sweetwater 48 Midland Greenwood 21
Lubbock-Cooper 11 Abilene 8
New Home 70 Smyer 8
Amherst 58 Wellman-Union 8
Fort Davis 45 Lubbock Titans 0
Ropes 38 Morton 0
Hart 61 Lazbuddie 16
Klondike 46 Loop 0
Paducah 78 Harrold 0
Southland 51 Wilson 6
Trinity Christian 49 Lake Country 0
Whitharral 60 Cotton Center 0
Ira 54 Highland 44
Andrews vs. Estacado (In Progress)
Lovington vs. Bernalillo (In Progress)
Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
