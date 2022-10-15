End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14.

Springlake-Earth 54 Anton 6

Farwell 46 Sanford Fritch 3

Seagraves 45 Plains 36

Petersburg 72 Kress 62

Sundown 49 Olton 32

Childress 48 Tulia 15

Seminole 48 Borger 32

Sudan 48 Lockney 21

Idalou 28 Coahoma 16

Friona 55 Dimmitt 14

Plainview 62 Lubbock High 19

Littlefield 39 Stanton 7

New Deal 42 Floydada 7

Snyder 35 Graham 21

Abernathy 40 Roosevelt 21

Garden City 81 Borden County 36

Hermleigh 61 Rotan 16

Bovina 63 Crosbyton 21

Frenship 42 Midland 38

Tahoka 41 Post 20

Hale Center 28 Ralls 13

Denver City 28 Slaton 22

Shallowater 71 Dalhart 39

Caprock 14 Monterey 13

Brownfield 30 Lamesa 22

Happy 78 Kingdom Prep 38

Sweetwater 48 Midland Greenwood 21

Lubbock-Cooper 11 Abilene 8

New Home 70 Smyer 8

Amherst 58 Wellman-Union 8

Fort Davis 45 Lubbock Titans 0

Ropes 38 Morton 0

Hart 61 Lazbuddie 16

Klondike 46 Loop 0

Paducah 78 Harrold 0

Southland 51 Wilson 6

Trinity Christian 49 Lake Country 0

Whitharral 60 Cotton Center 0

Ira 54 Highland 44

Andrews vs. Estacado (In Progress)

Lovington vs. Bernalillo (In Progress)

Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15)

Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)

