Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership.

Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”

During the offseason, players will go out to Howdy Homemade and serve ice cream with store employees. The club will also host soccer clinics for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To celebrate the new partnership, Howdy Homemade Icecream is having a contest for fans to submit ideas for, and vote on, a new Matadors ice cream flavor.

Howdy Homemade opened its Lubbock location over the summer. It creates job opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy. 385 shut down north of Levelland due to a serious crash on Oct. 13, 2022.
Levelland animal control officer killed in major crash on Hwy. 385
He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing.
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Indiana Avenue.
Police identify rider killed in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 50th Street near Avenue T involving three...
2 injured in three-vehicle crash on 50th
Kaila Riojas died in a crash on her moped.
‘I lost my entire life’: Mother remembers 18-year-old who died on moped

Latest News

A tractor and a pickup crashed on North Quaker Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County.
Lubbock man killed, struck by pickup while inflating tractor tire
Albert Garcia during Levelland fatal press release
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash
Bayless-Adkins neighborhood
Lubbock residents fed up with code violations
Little Joe Hernandez
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance