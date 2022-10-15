Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership.

Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”

During the offseason, players will go out to Howdy Homemade and serve ice cream with store employees. The club will also host soccer clinics for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To celebrate the new partnership, Howdy Homemade Icecream is having a contest for fans to submit ideas for, and vote on, a new Matadors ice cream flavor.

Howdy Homemade opened its Lubbock location over the summer. It creates job opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

