Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S.

As an upper level low moves this way, rain chances will increase Saturday night and through the day on Sunday into Monday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds and possible isolated flooding will occur with the stronger storms late Sunday into Monday.

Rain chances will decrease by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be pleasant on Saturday, but much colder along with the clouds and rain on the South Plains late this weekend and early next week.

I expect daytime highs to likely stay in the 50s both Sunday and Monday.

