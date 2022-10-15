Local Listings
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in an canyon east of Lubbock.

The City of Levelland is in mourning after a tragic crash took the life of an animal control officer.

  • On Thursday morning, two animal control officers were responding to reports of a large dog in the roadway
  • As the two officers were working, another vehicle struck their patrol vehicle from behind, leaving one officer dead and another critically injured
  • The story continues here: Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

