Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash

A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue.

A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch

The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair, has been arrested

More details here: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in an canyon east of Lubbock.

The location of the body was southeast of Ransom Canyon, on E CR 7300 east of FM 400

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was also called to the scene to investigate

Read more: Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon

The City of Levelland is in mourning after a tragic crash took the life of an animal control officer.

On Thursday morning, two animal control officers were responding to reports of a large dog in the roadway

As the two officers were working, another vehicle struck their patrol vehicle from behind, leaving one officer dead and another critically injured

The story continues here: Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

