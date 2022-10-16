Local Listings
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

