1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

