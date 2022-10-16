1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m.
Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries.
LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.