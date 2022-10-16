Local Listings
Cool, rainy, and cloudy for your Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing into the South Plains is going to bring a big drop in temps for your Sunday as well as widespread rain.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs(KCBD)

Rain chances begin to increase overnight tonight with scattered shower and thunderstorms developing in eastern New Mexico and spreading into the South Plains. Cloud cover and some moisture will keep overnight lows on the warmer side with lows in the mid-50s.

Raincast Sunday
Raincast Sunday(KCBD)

As our front pushes into the area early tomorrow morning winds will switch to the north and become rather breezy. That chill in the air along with cloudy skies and rain will keep our temperatures about 25 degrees cooler. Rain will turn more widespread with most seeing showers off and on throughout the day tomorrow and lingering into the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into Monday and finally dry out by Tuesday. Rain totals look to range anywhere from a trace to an inch for most, with some isolated areas seeing upwards of 3 inches.

Estimated precip
Estimated precip(KCBD)

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up after a chilly afternoon Monday. Highs return to normal in the mid-70s by the end of the week with sunny and dry conditions.

