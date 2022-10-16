Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital.

Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured

All those who were in the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.

No update has been provided for the driver of the truck

The story continues: Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash in West Lubbock.

LPD units responded to a crash near 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning

One person was take to UMC for serious injuries

Read more here: 1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

Two people were injured in a rollover northwest of Lubbock.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

Authorities stated the injuries were not life-threatening, but the two people were taken to UMC for treatment

More here: 2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

