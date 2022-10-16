Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital.

  • Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured
  • All those who were in the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.
  • No update has been provided for the driver of the truck
  • The story continues: Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash in West Lubbock.

Two people were injured in a rollover northwest of Lubbock.

  • The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday
  • Authorities stated the injuries were not life-threatening, but the two people were taken to UMC for treatment
  • More here: 2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

