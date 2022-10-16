Williams shines, Texas Tech soccer team downs Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ashleigh Williams tallied a pair of goals to lead Texas Tech to a 2-1 victory over Kansas Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.

With a pair of goals today, Williams has now scored six goals over the last four matches.

“We had to come back together and remember what we have trained all year to be,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We possessed the ball a lot better than we did Thursday. Our flank play was excellent, and it allowed us to get down both sides of the field. We had great defending when our backline had a lot of pressure on them late in the game.

Kansas (8-8-1, 1-5-1 Big 12) struck first in the 4th minute when Kate Dreyer set up Shira Elinav to be 1-v-1 with the Tech keeper, and she was able to sink the shot.

However, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) responded just 48 seconds later when Elise Anderson fed a long ball into the box. The Jayhawks tried to use a header to clear it out of the box, but Ashleigh Williams was able to track it down at the post and put it away in the 5th minute.

“Ashleigh has just been nails,” Stone said. “She got away from the little things to put herself in position to score, but she is now scoring those goals both that she is having to commit too, and the goals that she is there to clean up for us. Without her mentality today, we probably wouldn’t have won.”

Keeper Madison White held strong through the remaining 40 minutes of the first half, recording a trio of saves to send the match into the break knotted up 1-1.

Williams broke the stalemate just seven minutes after the break. After the Kansas goalie saved a shot from Gisselle Kozarski by deflecting it away from the goal, Williams, again, was there to clean up the aftermath, firing the game-winning shot into the back of the net.

With the pressure high for the Jayhawks, Tech’s defense and White held strong, limiting Kansas to just two shots in the second half.

A pair of free kicks for the Jayhawks with under five minutes left to go seemed to be dangerous for Tech, but a clearance by Anderson kept Kansas at bay.

On the day, Tech outshot Kansas 11-7 while White made four saves on their seven shot attempts.

Next Up Texas Tech returns home to honor seniors Charlotte Teeter and Sierra Jones Thursday night. Kickoff against Baylor is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.