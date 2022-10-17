1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.
Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded near the 1900 block of 13th Street. A caller told police a woman came up and said someone had been stabbed.
Police later found the victim and that person was rushed to the hospital. Police say they are looking for a suspect that left on a bicycle.
