Annual Lubbock art sale and auction to fight against sex trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - OneVoiceHome is proud to present The Art of Freedom 2022 – Annual Art Sale & Auction.

When Garland Spore, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Spore in Lubbock, learned of the reality of sex trafficking of young girls her own age in our area, she became determined to help make a difference.

Her vision of an art show to raise funds for this cause has grown into The Art of Freedom.

The Art of Freedom is a vital cause that is the signature fundraising event for OneVoiceHome. OneVoiceHome is a Faith Based, State Licensed, Trauma Informed Residential Treatment Center for Minor and young adult survivors of Sex Trafficking.

OneVoiceHome will serve young girls ages 12 to 18 and young women ages 18 to 23. They will experience individualized and holistic care. Their healing journey will include emotional, mental, spiritual, educational, and physical tools for them to find individual success!

100% of The Art of Freedom Event proceeds will benefit OneVoiceHome.

Hundreds from the community will come together at Texas Tech University McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center to fight against sex trafficking and in support of the cause to uphold the integrity of human life and freedom.

Art of Freedom: Free Admission

Location: Texas Tech McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Event Date: November 10, 2022

Doors Open: 6:00-8:00PM

For additional event information, please call Tracee Spore: 806-535-1960, email: artoffreedom@OneVoiceHome.org

