End Zone Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions

By Zach Fox
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions are the KCBD End Zone Team of the Week, coming off another win on Friday to improve their season record to 5-2.

The Lions opened with one of the toughest non-district schedules in Albany, New Deal, Denver City and Liberty Christian (Argyle). Falling short to Albany 19-15 and Liberty Christian 35-25, but this team is more than ready to return back to the playoff team we saw just one year ago.

Friday, the Lions took down a (6-0) Lake Country Christian team 49-0 thanks to five total touchdowns from the Lions juggernaut and Texas Tech commit Marcus Ramon Edwards. Edwards continues his dominant stretch of multiple touchdowns per game as this offense shows no sign of slowing down. Trinity Christian averages 37 ppg whilst allowing 9 ppg.

At 5-2 and tied at the top of the district, the Lions will face Grace Prep, a team the Lions faced in the playoffs in the 2021 season, coming away with the 16-7 win. Thanks to conference realignment, the two schools now face each other in district play. Head coach Kevin Spiller has his experienced group ready to continue their success in the regular season with three games to go, all at home.

Trinity Christian’s matchup with the Grace Prep Lions Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Christian.

