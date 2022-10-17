Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Crystal Goforth, the Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash last Thursday, have been announced.

The services will be at the Kestridge Funeral Home Chapel on Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Goforth, 38, and her partner, Jonathon Corder, 41, were responding to reports of a large dog in the roadway of Hwy. 385.

Goforth was outside the animal control truck and Corder was within it when the vehicle was struck from behind.

The 38-year-old died at the scene. Corder was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

The following obituary was released in honor of Goforth:

Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, of Levelland passed from this life on October 13, 2022.  Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Krestridge Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.

She was born December 23, 1983 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Crystal married Joshua Goforth on March 3, 2005 in Levelland by Josh’s mom, Michelle Goforth.  She was the Levelland Police Department Senior Animal Control Officer.

Crystal enjoyed going boating at the lake, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family.  She was always happy, liked to have fun, and was a little bit ornery.  Crystal’s favorite thing was being the greatest wife to Josh and mom to Noah.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua Goforth; son, Noah Goforth; parents, Audrey and Bobby Garrett; brother, Stephen; sisters, Tasha Ivie and Rebecca Taylor; father-in-law, David Goforth; mother-in-law, Michelle Goforth; brother-in-law, Lucas Goforth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home.  (806) 897-1111

