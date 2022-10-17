KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months.

Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

