KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch

Meet Birch! He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months.

Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Greystone.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

