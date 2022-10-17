Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
- One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street
- Police are still looking for the attacker
- More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning
- Police are investigating a crash near 50th and Upland around 4 a.m. Sunday morning
- The cause of the crash is under investigation
- More here: 1 seriously injured in crash at 50th & Upland
3 injured in Seagraves bus crash Saturday
- DPS troopers say the driver of a pickup truck pulled out in front of the bus on Highway 62/82
- Three students suffered minor injuries
- Read more here: Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.