Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning

3 injured in Seagraves bus crash Saturday

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
1 seriously injured in crash at 50th & Upland
The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon

Latest News

One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
A cotton module the Texas Star Co-Op Gin received.
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
The YWCA of Lubbock on University receives its
YWCA of Lubbock Schedules Week Without Violence, Oct. 17-21
Texas Tech v. Kansas soccer game
Williams shines, Texas Tech soccer team downs Kansas