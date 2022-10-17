Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 seriously injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street

Police are still looking for the attacker

More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning

Police are investigating a crash near 50th and Upland around 4 a.m. Sunday morning

The cause of the crash is under investigation

More here: 1 seriously injured in crash at 50th & Upland

3 injured in Seagraves bus crash Saturday

DPS troopers say the driver of a pickup truck pulled out in front of the bus on Highway 62/82

Three students suffered minor injuries

Read more here: Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

