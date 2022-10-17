One more rainy, chilly day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold.

Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.

Lubbock area temperatures will remain in the 50s through the day, though briefly peaking near 60 degrees late this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Spotty light rain showers may dot the area tonight and tomorrow. The chance of additional measurable rainfall is slight.

It’s going to be a chilly evening and a very chilly night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. My forecast low for Lubbock is in the mid-40s. It will be one of our chilliest, if not our chilliest, since early May.

Areas of low visibility in fog are possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Drive to conditions.

A few spotty light rain showers remain possible tomorrow. Again, additional measurable amounts will be very light. Tuesday otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Dry weather and much warmer afternoons will follow. Nights and early mornings will still be very chilly. Details available 24-7 in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app - free from your play or app store.

