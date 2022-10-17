Local Listings
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified one woman who was seriously injured in a rollover early Sunday morning in West Lubbock.

Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Serious crash at Upland and 50th(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash at 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m.; they found 35-year-old Antoinette Flores with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators stated Flores was driving west on 50th Street when her passenger car began to leave the roadway. Flores lost control of the vehicle and went off the south side of the road. Her car rolled, coming to a stop in a nearby field.

She was taken to UMC via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported and police are still investigating the crash.

