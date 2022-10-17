Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Survey: More travelers will avoid checking bags on future flights

FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or...
FILE - A survey found travelers have chosen to avoid checking bags after experiencing delays or mishaps.(WVUE Fox 8)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A survey found more air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

According to the September survey, 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the survey, 1 in 6 said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with federal statistics that show more than 1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now say they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future.

23% say they will use their own bag-tracking technology like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
Crash on 19th and Frankford
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

Latest News

The YWCA of Lubbock on University receives its
YWCA of Lubbock Schedules Week Without Violence, Oct. 17-21
Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft...
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert
The daughter of one of the California serial killer's victims speaks out.
Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’