Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29.

Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 6:30 p.m. kickoff between the Red Raiders and the Bears. Television coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN2.

It will be the second night home kickoff already this season for the Red Raiders, who will be playing in front of a capacity crowd as tickets for the Baylor game are already sold out. Fans still looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to do so from Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech is already 3-0 at home this season entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. tilt against West Virginia. The Baylor game is one of four remaining for the Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium this season as Texas Tech will also host Kansas on Nov. 12 and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

To celebrate Homecoming, fans can still purchase tickets for the West Virginia game for as low as $20 a seat using the promo code HOMECOMING22 (not available to ticket resellers) through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or by visiting the ticket portal at TexasTech.com

Additional game times for Texas Tech’s remaining schedule will likely be announced via a 10-day window following selections from the Big 12 Conference’s television partners in FOX and ESPN.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mahomes selected to join Texas Tech Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.