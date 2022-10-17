Local Listings
Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events

Texas Tech pom squad chering at homecoming rally(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities.

Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”

This week homecoming festivities will take you all around campus. Starting Oct. 18 at the United Supermarket Arena, you can cheer on your favorite student organization as they sing and dance in the annual competition.

“So all of the organizations have been practicing songs and dances with all kinds of different costumes and representing their theme,” said Downing.

On Oct. 21 fans will head out to the Student Union Building where the Top 10 homecoming nominees for 2022 will be announced, right before the Texas Tech traditional parade and bonfire.

“So we ask just as much community to come out as possible,” said Downing.

Of course, on game day, gates for tailgaters will open at 10 a.m., and kickoff for the game is set for 2 p.m. At halftime, the homecoming king and queen will be announced. The top five king candidates and the top five queen candidates will go on the field.

For a list of Texas Tech homecoming events click here.

