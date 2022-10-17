Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car crash after a Homecoming dance.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two teen girls were found dead Sunday in a crash along a highway in Mississippi after a Homecoming dance at their high school.

The Jackson County Coroner said the two girls were identified as 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16–year-old Chloe Taylor. The girls attended East Central High School in Jackson County.

WLOX reports the families of the girls had posted that they were missing Sunday morning after the dance on Saturday night.

Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.(WLOX)

Authorities said the teens were involved in a single-car crash at the intersection of Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 2012 Nissan Altima with Taylor in the driver’s seat and Bowlin as a passenger.

Officials determined the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
Texas Tech pom squad chering at homecoming rally
Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events
Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy...
Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation
Student loan debt relief
Applications open for federal student loan debt forgiveness