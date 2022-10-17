Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Stephanie Marie Fair of New Deal, has been arrested and...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
Rollover on Hwy 84 near CR 6100
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good...
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Years of drought squeezing tomato farmers