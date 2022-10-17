Warmer temperatures ahead before cold and rain return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row the afternoon temps have been about 20 degrees below normal in Lubbock and over most of the South Plains. Cloudy skies will continue tonight and it will be colder, with nighttime lows in the 40s in the city.

Tuesday should bring a slow clearing trend with more sunshine in the afternoon for most of the region. You can expect afternoon highs from 60-68 degrees with some warmer temperatures in the northern and eastern areas where sunshine should be more prevalent.

You may need the blanket Wednesday morning as morning lows will likely be the coldest this season. Light winds, clear skies, and dry air will allow for 30s in the northwest counties and low 40s as far south as Lubbock and areas to the west.

For the long term, it will be sunny, dry, and warmer through Saturday with subsequent cooling and rain chances returning on Sunday into early next week.

