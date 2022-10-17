Local Listings
YWCA of Lubbock Schedules Week Without Violence, Oct. 17-21

The YWCA of Lubbock on University receives its(Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The YWCA of Lubbock has scheduled a Week Without Violence, Monday, October 17 – Friday, October 21. The week of events is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls.

“As a part of our mission to empower women, we felt like it was important to set aside a Week Without Violence where we raise awareness and provide access to information and support,” said Glenda Mathis, YWCA of Lubbock CEO.

Schedule of Events

Shine a Light on Violence. Monday, October 17, Twilight at the YWCA on University.

Lighted luminarias will be placed at the YWCA in an effort to shine a light on family violence and raise community awareness.

Knock Out Violence. Tuesday, October 18, 6-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA on University.

Join the YWCA for a self-defense class for women taught by Kristi Wuensche. Owner of 10-10 Defense, Wuensche, is a police offer, tactical trainer and first-degree black belt. Admission is free. Registration is encouraged: https://ywcalubbock.salsalabs.org/KnockOutViolenceSelfDefenseClass

Imagine a World Without Violence. Wednesday, October 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on social media.

Join the YWCA of Lubbock as we Imagine a World Without Violence through pictures posted on social media. Drop by the YWCA on University to snap a pic in front of our backdrop or post your own pictures using the hashtags #WWV2022 and #ImagineaWorldWithoutViolence

Playing it Safe. Thursday, October 20, 6-7:30 p.m.at the YWCA on University.

Join us for the YWCA Family Game Night – join us for a night of games (board and video) plus a presentation by Laurie Bruns, Frenship ISD Instructional Technology Coordinator and a panel discussion about cyber-bullying and online violence. Snacks and beverages will be served.

Foundations for the Future. Friday, October 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The YWCA encourages community members to read books about recognizing violence and setting boundaries. YWCA Head Start teachers will be reading to our preschool children throughout the day.

YWCA of Lubbock is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. For comprehensive information about the important work we are doing in our community, go to: www.ywcalubbock.org.

