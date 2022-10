LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.

The call was received by LPD around 7:30 p.m. So far, two people have sustained moderate injuries.

LPD could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as personnel clear scene.

