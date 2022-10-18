Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons.

A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening. The chance of additional measurable rainfall is slight, but a few spots may pick up a few hundredths of an inch.

The day otherwise will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will range from near 60 degrees to the mid-60s. Winds will remain light.

Are you ready for the coldest night of the season? So far. I expect temperatures to dip into the 30s at most locations to the west and north of Lubbock. Possibly even northwestern Lubbock County.

More chilly nights, though not as chilly, will follow. So will warmer afternoons. Much warmer. There’s much more in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app - free from your play or app store.

Now less than two weeks to Halloween and just about five weeks until Thanksgiving! (KCBD First Alert)

