East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash
E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the area.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

Five people were left with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

