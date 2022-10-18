East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the area.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

Five people were left with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

