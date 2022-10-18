Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wife and family of the man State Troopers say was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Lubbock last Friday remember his hardships, and try to come to grips with his passing.

63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the ditch to air up a tire when he was hit and killed last Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says their marriage wasn’t always easy. But despite the difficulties, she feels like she’s been robbed.

Deborah and Tim fell in love nearly 20 years ago. She says he was kind at heart and was always taking care of others. He had struggled over the years with drug addiction, and Deborah says there were times she should have left, but she says God placed a love in her heart for him that wouldn’t let her leave. He had recently turned his life around, and she says the past few months felt like heaven.

“I loved him too much, and I just had faith that he was going to change. Even though it was like years and years and years. I just had faith that he was going to change, and he did change,” Deborah said.

She said that because of everything Tim experienced in his life, and because of her faith, she has forgiven the young woman involved in the crash. And ultimately, she hopes this experience will help motivate her to live differently.

Deborah’s daughter set up a GoFundMe for her mom. It’s not to help with funeral expenses, but to help make sure her mom is taken care of in the days to come.

