Frenship ISD Ranked as a Top 25 Public School District in Texas

Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Out of more than 1,000 districts in Texas, Frenship has been ranked #22 in Best School Districts and #25 in Best Places to Teach in Texas, according to Niche.com.

Dr. Michelle McCord, Superintendent of Frenship ISD said, “Frenship is a community-centered district that prides itself on a rich tradition of excellence. These rankings are a reflection of the hard work and dedication by our 11,000 students and 1,300 staff members who call Frenship home. Frenship is a special place to work and go to school because of our Frenship families.”

Niche considers several factors when assessing a school district’s ranking, including academics, graduation rates, teacher salaries, school culture, extracurricular activities, and student and staff experiences, among others. Niche sources information from the U.S. Department of Education, the National Centers for Education Statistics, Civil Rights Data Collection, and surveys submitted by teachers, students, and staff

Frenship was given an all-around grade of A+, and in addition to its statewide ranking, Frenship was ranked #1 in Best School Districts to Teach within the Lubbock area and the top 3% of best school districts in America.

For more information on Niche and to view other rankings and how they’re assessed, click here

