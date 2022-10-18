Local Listings
“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig,” a networking and educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.

The workshop will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the iconic Blue Light Live from noon to 4 p.m.

Lunch will be provided for this free workshop by the Tamale Lady.

After lunch, a panel discussion moderated by Amusement Park Recording Studio owner Scott Faris with local venues including the Cactus Theatre, Cooks Garage, Two Docs Brewery, the Cotton Court and Blue Light will share their insight on how to book a performance, playing on the stages of each facility, and how each venue selects talent.

This year’s event will also feature a showcase. To apply for the showcase, musicians may fill out the form and submit samples of their performances through the website.

The chosen musicians will play after the panel discussion for the audience and panelists. The purpose of the showcase is to assist emerging artists with an opportunity to play for established Lubbock venues. This workshop is a free event and offered to all individuals in the Lubbock music industry.

For more information on the event or to register, please visit lubbockculturalarts.org. The registration may be found under the “Workshops” tab.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by LCAF

