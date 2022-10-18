KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Boo-Boo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Boo-Boo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 10-month-od pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Boo-Boo is a fun-loving energy ball! Staff says he is very entertaining and has the cutest zoomies. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

