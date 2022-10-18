‘Love at first sight’: Lubbock couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fern and Burly Bigham’s story began in Lefors, Texas, a small town in the panhandle. Fern says she moved to Lefors during her freshman year of high school, and when she saw Burly it was ‘love at first sight.’

Fern Bigham says, “I was in the classroom sitting down and he came to the door. I looked up and saw him, I thought, ‘mhm that’s the one I want right there.’”

That was that and the pair started dating at just 16 and 17 years old. All through high school, the two went to the movie house or the pool hall, and it was after one of those dates that Burly finally popped the question.

Burly Bigham says, “I said, ‘let’s go get married,’ and I think her answer was, ‘well I got to go see if it is okay with my parents.’”

Fern’s parents agreed and just a few weeks later in October of 1952, they started their 70-year-long journey.

“We got married in my parent’s home in Lafors,” Fern said.

In the late 1950′s, the pair moved to Lubbock where they would spend the next 62 years falling more in love and raising five children.”

“We have five children and 16 grandchildren,” said Bigham.

Fern and Burly say their children have played a huge role in keeping the two grounded in their marriage. Now after 70 years, more than ever.

“If we needed something done all we would have to do is mention it, and the kids say, ‘alright, we will take care of it.’ Now they are really taking care of us because neither one of us can drive,” said the Bigham’s.

Now after all those years of wisdom, we asked what their secret to a long last marriage is, and their response is just love.

Fern says, ”It’s not easy but it can be done and I think love is, if you really love that person, you don’t want to give them up.”

