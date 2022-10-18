Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LSO presents free family concert ‘Maestro Mash’

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration...
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration on Monday, October 31.(Lubbock Symphony Orchestra)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration on Monday, October 31st, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. “Maestro Mash” is free to attend and kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with some pre-concert fun and games for the whole family. Activities include a Mummy Sack Race, Spooky Scavenger Hunt, Haunted Bingo, and more!

At 7:00 p.m., Music Director, David Cho, will lead the orchestra in a delightfully spooky program including selections from Harry Potter, Stars Wars, and Batman! And, of course, what Halloween celebration would be complete without some trick-or-treating? Following the concert, children will receive a goodie bag!

While the concert is free, LSO requests that tickets are reserved in advance to guarantee enough goodie bags for the kids. Call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org for more information or to reserve tickets.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region. It is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

Latest News

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on...
Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romane on the West Side’
Getting the Gig Workshop and Showcase
“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues
Crystal Goforth - Senior Animal Control Officer
Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled
Heaters can cause invisible problems. (WHSV)
21st Annual Heat the Town event Saturday, Oct. 22