LSO presents free family concert ‘Maestro Mash’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration on Monday, October 31st, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. “Maestro Mash” is free to attend and kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with some pre-concert fun and games for the whole family. Activities include a Mummy Sack Race, Spooky Scavenger Hunt, Haunted Bingo, and more!

At 7:00 p.m., Music Director, David Cho, will lead the orchestra in a delightfully spooky program including selections from Harry Potter, Stars Wars, and Batman! And, of course, what Halloween celebration would be complete without some trick-or-treating? Following the concert, children will receive a goodie bag!

While the concert is free, LSO requests that tickets are reserved in advance to guarantee enough goodie bags for the kids. Call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org for more information or to reserve tickets.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region. It is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

