Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash

An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash at...
An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.

LPD received the call just before 6 p.m. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle are reported to have sustained only minor injuries.

The unit belonging to the officer came to a rest upside down in the eastbound lane of 4th street. The Intersection has been blocked off and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash