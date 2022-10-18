Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.

LPD received the call just before 6 p.m. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle are reported to have sustained only minor injuries.

The unit belonging to the officer came to a rest upside down in the eastbound lane of 4th street. The Intersection has been blocked off and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

