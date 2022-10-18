Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romane on the West Side’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our second Masterworks performance of the year. The concert, conducted by Maestro David Cho, includes works by John Corigliano and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will be focused on telling emotional love stories and exploring the Circus Maximus of ancient Rome.

Works will include:

Corigliano | Circus Maximus

Corigliano | The Red Violin

Bernstein | Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Lubbock Symphony is excited to share the stage with a group of talented guests. We are excited to welcome John Corigliano, the composer of two of the pieces, to Lubbock! He will be here for a week-long residency with the Texas Tech University School of Music to inspire and collaborate with the students. The first Corigliano piece, “Circus Maximus,” will be performed by the Texas Tech School of Music Symphonic Wind Ensemble and conducted by Dr. Sarah McKoin.

Annie Chalex Boyle will join us as the violin soloist performing Corigliano’s “The Red Violin.” This piece was initially written as part of the original soundtrack to the movie of “The Red Violin.” The story tells of a violin maker finishing crafting a violin when he found out that his wife and kids had passed away, and at this point, he varnished the violin in red to showcase his grief.

In addition to the concert, Lubbock Symphony is offering two unique experiences. First, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, our movie series, “Double Feature,” will feature a free screening of “The Red Violin” on Tuesday, October 18, at 6:30 pm. Second, “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance, will take place on Friday, October 21, at 6:30 pm for all concert-goers.

Tickets start at $33. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit LubbockSymphony.org.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.