Man suspected in fatal September shooting indicted on murder charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted a man suspected of killing 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia earlier this year.

In the early morning hours on Sept. 17, Garcia and three other people were at a business near 50th Street and Research Boulevard.

The group got into an altercation with 31-year-old Lee McKine, Jr., who began firing a gun, according to an LPD release. The group hopped into a vehicle and fled from scene and McKine, Jr.

The release stated McKine, Jr. got into another vehicle and drove after them. The two cars made it to the area of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Avenue, where McKine, Jr. fired off more shots at the group’s vehicle.

22-year-old Garcia was hit, critically injuring her.

She was driven to Covenant Medical Center, where she died. Police arrived at the hospital around 4:15 a.m. and began their investigation.

LPD issued a murder warrant for McKine, Jr., but the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office had already arrested him on an unrelated traffic warrant around 5:30 a.m.

McKine, Jr. is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for murder.

