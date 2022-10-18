Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser

The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."(AP Photo/Mark Duncan/Chris Pizzello)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – HBO Max released a teaser Monday for the upcoming sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” and it looks to be just as nostalgic as the original.

The snippet begins with iconic moments from the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” and ends with adult Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, blue-eyed and smiling, putting on his glasses.

The new film is set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his house on Cleveland Street to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s, also on Cleveland Street. The film is told through a series of vignettes, with Ralphie retelling a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

“I triple-dog-dare ya” to get out your pink nightmare Easter bunny costume and put your leg lamp out in the window early this year.

A Christmas Story Christmas” premieres on HBO Max on November 17.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

Latest News

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will host the “Red Romance on the West Side” concert on...
Lubbock Symphony announces ‘Red Romane on the West Side’
The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration...
LSO presents free family concert ‘Maestro Mash’
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back