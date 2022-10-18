Local Listings
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.

A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.

Emergency personnel initially had issues extracting the driver due to the position of the vehicle, but were eventually able to pull the driver out and turned over to EMS to check for injuries.

Luckily, the driver appeared to be uninjured from the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews remove the vehicle safely from the area.

