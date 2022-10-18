Temperatures climb back up for the week, potential cool down beginning Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool temps again dominated the region with afternoon highs as cool as the 50s in the western counties, to the low 60s in the eastern South Plains. Clouds were the key issue with areas under partly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon.

The remainder of the week will feature more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. I expect the afternoon highs to reach the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by low 80s on Friday and Saturday. It appears a cooldown will begin on Sunday with highs slipping back to the mid-70s.

As for the nighttime lows, they will remain below normal through the remainder of the week. That means lows could fall to the low 40s in Lubbock Wednesday while there could be 30s in the northwestern South Plains.

The next chance of rain is expected by early next week.

