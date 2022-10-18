Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

LPD says that moderate and minor injuries are being reported, with all involved refusing medical treatment at this time.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as responders clear the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash

Latest News

An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash at...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
E 19th St. and MLK Blvd. crash
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays
Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash