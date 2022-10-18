Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

LPD says that moderate and minor injuries are being reported, with all involved refusing medical treatment at this time.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as responders clear the scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

