Tuesday morning top stories: Student loan debt website opens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Student loan debt website opens

The website for borrowers to apply for student loan debt forgiveness is now open

President Biden’s plan cancels $10,000 in debt relief for those who earn less than $125,000 a year

Rollover crash investigation in Southwest Lubbock

DPS troopers are investigating a rollover Monday night at FM 1585 and Highway 62/82

The vehicle rolled onto its side into a utility pole’s guy wires, but there were no reports of injuries

Missing Humble woman found dead inside trunk of car

A 17-year-old Houston-area boy is awaiting extradition to Texas after police say he led them on a car chase in Nebraska

Investigators found the body of Tyler Roenz’s mother in the trunk of his car

Russian fighter jet crashes into apartments

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a nine story apartment building in Yeysk killing 13 people and injuring 19 others

The plane went down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff

