Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Student loan debt website opens

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Student loan debt website opens

Rollover crash investigation in Southwest Lubbock

  • DPS troopers are investigating a rollover Monday night at FM 1585 and Highway 62/82
  • The vehicle rolled onto its side into a utility pole’s guy wires, but there were no reports of injuries
  • More here: Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

Missing Humble woman found dead inside trunk of car

A 17-year-old Houston-area boy is awaiting extradition to Texas after police say he led them on a car chase in Nebraska

Investigators found the body of Tyler Roenz’s mother in the trunk of his car

Latest details here: Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say

Russian fighter jet crashes into apartments

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash
Widow mourns husband's death after crash in North Lubbock.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

Latest News

Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock.
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
The watershed map shows the area of the flood infrastructure survey.
Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information
Flood infrastructure study
Flood infrastructure study
On August 2, 1944, Sweetwater, Texas native U.S. Army Private Willard D. Taylor of the 29th...
WWII soldier to be honored at Lubbock VFW