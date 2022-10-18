Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WWII soldier to be honored at Lubbock VFW

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 2, 1944, Sweetwater, Texas Willard D. Taylor of the 29th Infantry Division was killed only six days after joining the war in Europe.

His remains were kept safe until after the war, and nearly five years later on April 21, 1949, Pvt. Taylor was permanently interred at St. James Cemetary with full military honors next to 4,400 comrades who lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany campaigns of the war.

Caption

His family, unable to attend his burial, received a folded casket flag, medals, and letters from the Department of the Army. His family maintained these possessions as family heirlooms to ensure his memory lived on. Over the years his casket flag had become unfolded, so his family reached out to the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2466 in order for it to be refolded.

On Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m., the Lubbock VFW, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, Friends of the Monuments, and the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard will honor Pvt. Taylor by delivering full military honors at the Lubbock VFW located at 501 E. 114th Street in Lubbock, Texas. The service will include a roll call, wreath laying, 21-gun salute, Taps, and a flag presentation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash at Upland and 50th
Police identify woman left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Sunday morning rollover
DPS officials stated a pickup was driving north on the highway while a Seagraves ISD school bus...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Source: Texas Anti-Gang Center
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock.
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

Latest News

The watershed map shows the area of the flood infrastructure survey.
Lubbock area residents asked to offer flood problem information
Flood infrastructure study
Flood infrastructure study
Memorial to be held honoring WWII soldier
Memorial to be held honoring WWII soldier
Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27.
2 injured in three-vehicle crash