WWII veteran to be honored at Lubbock VFW

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 2, 1944, Sweetwater, Texas Willard D. Taylor of the 29th Infantry Division was killed only six days after joining the war in Europe.

His remains were kept safe until after the war, and nearly five years later on April 21, 1949, Pvt. Taylor was permanently interred at St. James Cemetary with full military honors next to 4,400 comrades who lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany campaigns of the war.

His family, unable to attend his burial, received a folded casket flag, medals, and letters from the Department of the Army. His family maintained these possessions as family heirlooms to ensure his memory lived on. Over the years his casket flag had become unfolded, so his family reached out to the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2466 in order for it to be refolded.

On Tuesday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m., the Lubbock VFW, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, Friends of the Monuments, and the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard will honor Pvt. Taylor by delivering full military honors at the Lubbock VFW located at 501 E. 114th Street in Lubbock, Texas. The service will include a roll call, wreath laying, 21-gun salute, Taps, and a flag presentation.

