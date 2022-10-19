Local Listings
Bailey County judge suspended by State Commission

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has suspended Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison effective immediately. The embattled judge was charged with official oppression, criminal trespass, and providing alcohol to a minor after a petition was filed to have her removed from office in June of this year.

PREVIOUS STORY: KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor

As we have previously reported, Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee accused Harrison of incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness. Specifically, the attorney requested Harrison’s removal due to an incident at a little league game in May where Harrison is accused of harassing parents and children and threatening to have someone arrested.

Harrison was arrested in August and booked into the Parmer County Jail on a $1,500 bond and was later released on personal recognizance.

Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.(Parmer County Jail)

According to the Order of Suspension, a judge can be suspended from office with or without pay by the commission immediately upon being indicted by a state or federal grand jury for a felony offense, or charged with a misdemeanor involving official misconduct.

In the case of Harrison, the Commission ordered that she be suspended without pay effective immediately.

Harrison has the right to appeal her suspension, otherwise, it will last until the charges are either dismissed or she is acquitted.

Harrison lost her party primary election in Bailey County earlier this year. She is set to leave office in January.

